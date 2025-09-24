FOR most Barnsley players, watching a re-run of their six-goal EFL Cup humbling at the hands of Diego Gomez-inspired Brighton might be akin to viewing a video nasty.

Reyes Cleary sees things differently. He was one of the few home players to come out of it pretty unscathed.

The express winger showed glimpses of his directness, pace and talent and while he is undeniably raw and a work in progress, there is something there.

The former West Brom player planned to spend his day off on Wednesday reviewing his clips from the Brighton game and also analysing potential opponents ahead of the Reds' next league appointment with Port Vale on Saturday.

Barnsley's Reyes Cleary is tackled by Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Coppola during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

It points to a young player who is serious about his trade.

Cleary told The Yorkshire Post: "It's important. I will watch the game and look at things such as how I beat my man.

"Then, I will analyse the Port Vale right-back and left. l can come on the left and right, sometimes. I analyse if they are fast and see what their weak points are."

The Midlander, 21, featured just twice for the first team during his time at West Brom, but took plenty from rubbing shoulders with some senior professionals and respected Championship operators.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadioglu (right) and Barnsley's Reyes Cleary battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell. Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

It also taught him a fair bit as well.

On his main influences, Cleary, who rebuffed fresh terms with the Baggies, continued: "I'd probably say Karlan Grant.

"He helped me a lot and every time I used to come up from the (under) 21s and train with them, he wanted me to be positive and go forward.

"Because obviously when you go with the first team sometimes, you want to keep it safe and go back. He wanted me to play with freedom.

"Kyle Bartley helped as well. As a defender, he wanted me to run in behind more, because he was telling me that defenders don't like being out wide, especially central defenders because I can go both ways.

"When I came up at West Brom with the first team, they just encouraged me any time I was out wide.

"When it was one-v-one, they always wanted me to take my man on instead of coming back out. I just like to show confidence and try and get more goals and assists."

After some positive moments in Barnsley's EFL Cup run, Cleary is hoping to use it as a launchpad for greater involvement in the league.

His performance against Albion should have given the Reds chief some food for thought.

The summer arrival, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Hartlepool before moving to Yorkshire on a permanent basis in the summer, said: "In the last few games, they have been tight games. Against Huddersfield, they were on top (for a spell), so he (Hourihane) just laid off the subs, which I understand. It's just about being patient and I am always training well.

"I have played in the Championship at West Brom and I think the leagues are a bit similar, to be honest. There's some good players in League One. It was always going to be a big jump from Hartlepool last year.