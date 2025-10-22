Barnsley winger Reyes Cleary on transformation in fortunes after derby stunner at Bradford City - and thanks to Hartlepool United

WHAT a difference a year makes for Reyes Cleary.

Last October, the Barnsley winger was partway through a frustrating loan spell at League Two promotion-chasers Walsall and his only league involvement that month saw him take part in something spectacular - although not exactly for the right reasons.

Fast forward 12 months and his sensational derby strike from inside his own half in last weekend’s Yorkshire derby at Bradford City was the talk of the EFL and beyond.

Cleary’s extraordinary moment went viral. For the player himself, it provided considerable gloss to a resurgence of late after returning to the Reds’ starting line-up.

After finding the net in an impressive performance on his league recall in the 2-2 draw at Wycombe Wanderers on October 4, the Brummie backed things up at Valley Parade. And how.

His wonder goal provided the obvious talking point, but the threat he posed to the Bantams’ backline with his pace and power should not be downplayed either.

But back to this time last year. Then, Cleary was struggling for opportunities at Walsall after signing on loan from the Saddlers’ big Championship neighbours West Brom.

His only league appearance last October was inauspicious as he was part of a Walsall side who were stunned 6-2 at home by Fleetwood. It was a rare blip for the Saddlers in an outstanding first half of 2024-25.

Clearly said: "I had a difficult spell last season. Obviously, I was at Walsall for the first half and they were flying and 14 points clear by Christmas.

"It got to the point where I just wanted to play some games. But I already played for West Brom in the cup, so I couldn't go to another league team.

"And then Hartlepool were interested and I think Hartlepool just set me off and I have just to keep going from there.

"I think it wasn't a negative thing because the team was doing well at Walsall.

"So it was just the fact of being patient. And then Hartlepool came in, I can only thank them.

"They gave me the platform to go and show what I can do and do really well there."

After showing glimpses of his raw talent in early season, Cleary is now getting the first-team run he craved after joining Barnsley permanently and is justifying Conor Hourihane’s faith in promoting him to the starting line-up.

Heading into further White Rose derbies in league and FA Cup against Rotherham United, York City and Doncaster Rovers, the 21-year-old’s confidence levels should have been emboldened further following that incredible strike from 60 yards out against City - the best goal of his career so far.

In terms of technique, power and direction, Cleary's audacious shot was perfection. Had he tried such an effort before or was it beginner's luck?

"I did it a few times in (under) 21s games, but it was a bit more rushed,” he remarked.