Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt hoping to get ‘the job done’ at Wembley

Of course, plenty has to happen before Barnsley achieve that feat as they must first emerge victorious from the semi-finals in the end-of-season lottery, which begin on Monday week.

At the age of 26, Mowatt has visited the home of football several times as a spectator, but has never played there.

He was present at the senior international debut of former Leeds United team-mate Lewis Cook, two years his junior, for England against Italy back in March, 2018.

Barnsley's Alex Mowatt. Picture Tony Johnson

Now he is hoping that it is his own time later this month – in a game which could potentially see Barnsley face Cook’s Bournemouth if events transpire.

Mowatt said: “I watched Donny (Doncaster) versus Leeds, but was in the Donny end that day (League One play-off final in 2008). I also went to watch Lewis Cook’s debut for England and have seen quite a lot of England games. I have been to Wembley loads of times and it is an unbelievable stadium.

“It would be an unbelievable achievement to play there alone. All the lads would be buzzing for a Wembley trip and we want to get the job done.

“We had a (recent) meeting and the gaffer put a picture of Wembley on the board and everyone had goosebumps, so that is a target and it would be unbelievable for the club to get promoted and we’ve got a great chance to do that and it is a big opportunity for everyone and everyone is excited.”

Barnsley have confirmed that they anticipate a maximum of 4,500 home spectators being allowed to attend their Championship semi-final home leg which will take place at Oakwell on May 17 – subject to Government confirmation.

The club have also provided an update regarding ticket distribution for the fixture to Reds supporters, with a ballot for tickets to be live on Tuesday, May 11, with successful ballot applications to be notified by Thursday, May 13.

May 17 is the date which has been earmarked for some fans to return to stadiums.

Clubs could be permitted to host as many as 10,000 supporters – or 25 per cent of capacity – under the Government’s roadmap lifting Covid-19 restrictions.