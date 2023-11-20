Barnsley are among the most well-supported clubs in League One.

The Oakwell faithful have witnessed plenty of promise in the early stages of the Neill Collins era.

Having licked their wounds after a heartbreaking play-off final loss to Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley have once again put themselves among third tier promotion contenders.

They currently sit sixth in the table, level on 27 with points with seventh-placed Derby County and eighth-placed Blackpool.

Collins’ men are also the joint-top scorers in the league, tied with Oxford United and Peterborough United on the impressive tally of 31 goals scored.

But where do the Reds rank compared to their rivals when it comes to average attendances in League One this season?

Here is the League One average attendance table in full, starting with the lowest figure and ending with the division’s most well-supported side.

All attendance figures are courtesy of Transfermarkt.