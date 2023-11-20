All Sections
Barnsley's average League One attendance compared to Portsmouth, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

Barnsley are among the most well-supported clubs in League One.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT

The Oakwell faithful have witnessed plenty of promise in the early stages of the Neill Collins era.

Having licked their wounds after a heartbreaking play-off final loss to Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley have once again put themselves among third tier promotion contenders.

They currently sit sixth in the table, level on 27 with points with seventh-placed Derby County and eighth-placed Blackpool.

Collins’ men are also the joint-top scorers in the league, tied with Oxford United and Peterborough United on the impressive tally of 31 goals scored.

But where do the Reds rank compared to their rivals when it comes to average attendances in League One this season?

Here is the League One average attendance table in full, starting with the lowest figure and ending with the division’s most well-supported side.

All attendance figures are courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Here are League One's average attendances, ranked from lowest to highest.

1. League One average attendances table

Here are League One's average attendances, ranked from lowest to highest. Photo: Tony Johnson

Average attendance: 3,178

2. 24. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 3,178 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Average attendance: 3,407

3. 23. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,407 Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Average attendance: 4,151

4. 22. Cheltenham Town

Average attendance: 4,151 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

