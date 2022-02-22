Barnsley's balance delights Poya Asbaghi as Barnsley finally get a win for their away fans

He called the 2-0 win "a victory for the fans".
Asbaghi coaxed his team to be more positive after defending well until conceding a stoppage-time defeat at Coventry City, but posing next to no attacking threat.
"The first half was the best since I arrived because we defended really well and mixed it with attacking," said Asbaghi, who took charge in mid-November.
"We were talking after the Coventry game that we are pretty good at defending. If it was only about defending we would have a better position (they are 19th in the Championship for goals conceded) but we don't create enough chances.
"Today I felt we could be threatening. We showed even more desperation.
"The first half was really good, second half we maybe didn't have as much possession as we wanted but I think we protected the lead very well.
"The exception was giving the ball away for the counter-attack Brad (Collins) saved (from Tyler Smith) but apart from that they didn't threaten us at all.
"We have found a consistency with the way we defend. I hope we can show that in offence."
Barnsley fans were locked out by Covid restrictions when their side made an astonishing assault on the Championship play-offs but this season has been miserable, bottom of the table even with Derby County having 21 points deducted.
"You really felt this was a victory for the fans," said Asbaghi. "I've seen a lot of these fans and you recognise some faces and I really feel for them when they leave the arena without the three points."