Barnsley’s Callum Brittain seeks resilience to pull Reds clear of trouble

BE STRONG: Callum Brittain, pictured in action againt relegation rivals, Derby County. Picture: Tony Johnson

Clearly hurting at Barnsley’s demise, the wing-back admits to some home truths being delivered among the club’s players and is not the sort to sugar-coat their current position.

At the start of October, Brittain candidly spoke about Barnsley being too disconnected and static and implored the club’s coaching staff to change their approach.

Barnsley start life under a new head coach tonight in Poya Asbaghi and Brittain believes the players’ first job is to become much more resilient again.

New head coach Poya Asbaghi got to work on the Barnsley training ground earlier this week. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

He said: “It is a hard environment to be in when things aren’t going your way. We are all close lads and can all say things to each other and not take it to heart. We have had a few words with each other.

“But with the new gaffer, it’s a different environment now and like a fresh start.

“I am not that old, but have played a lot of games. The likes of Cauley (Woodrow) and, Carlton (Morris) are doing their bit to get the younger players’ confidence up. But it is more of a group thing and everyone is really close and digging each other out when we have to.

“We’re right in that relegation zone and to climb out of it is the main objective. It is a new start under Poya and hopefully start climbing the table.

“We need to get that resilience back into our game. If we can go 1-0 up and really fight for those points, it brings us closer.”