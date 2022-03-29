Barnsley's Callum Styles makes first international start as Hungary beat Northern Ireland

The 22-year-old from Bury qualifies to play for Hungary through his grandparents. He made his international debut as he came off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Serbia last week.

But with the Tykes midfielder in from the start in Belfast, before being substituted after 82 minutes, Hungary claimed victory through Roland Sallai's 55th-minute goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Styles returns to Barnsley later this week ahead of a huge game in the Championship relegation battle against Reading.

FRIENDLY WIN: For Callum Styles and Hungary against Northern Ireland in Belfast. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas played the full 90 minutes as Wales drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic.

Sheffield United duo John Egan and Conor Hourihane were both in action for The Republic of Ireland as they secured a late 1-0 win over Lithuania.