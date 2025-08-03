BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane was glad to come out on the right side of a “mad” game as the Tykes got their League One campaign off to a winning start.

Barnsley led 2-0 at half-time against hosts Plymouth Argyle thanks to a Brendan Wiredu own goal and a thumping volley by Adam Phillips.

Makeshift striker Caleb Watts got the Pilgrims back into the game and Barnsley were reduced to 10 men when central defender Jack Shepherd was sent off for a second caution after 63 minutes.

But the Tykes sealed victory when Davis Keillor-Dunn scored in the 83rd minute.

“It was a frantic, bit of everything opening game so I am just delighted to come away with something in the end,” said Hourihane. “I think it was just a bit of a mad game, to be honest.

“So much happened you know, cards, that disallowed goal at the start.

“There were some good goals from our point of view as well. We played some good stuff, particularly when went down to 10 men. I am just glad to come out the other side of it really.

“There were some decisions in the game where some went for you, some went against you and like I said, a bit of a frantic game.

GOOD START: Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Picture: Tony Johnson

“It’s a long, long season so there’s nothing to get too excited about.

“We would have lost that last year, no question. We had a couple of situations last year where we may have been ahead and folded a little bit, but there’s seems like a bit of an edge to this group and the culture togetherness that we’ve tried to bond over the course of preseason.

“That was there to see in abundance in the game.

“I know this team will score goals. You know, Dave McGoldrick, Adam Phillips, Keillor-Dunn and Caylan Vickers. We’ve got goals in us. There’s no question about it.

ON TARGET: Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Technically Adam’s an outstanding footballer – it was a great goal technically and I am delighted for him.”

New Plymouth head coach Tom Cleverley urged his side to tighten up defensively. He said: “The overriding feeling is there was a lack of conviction in what we did without the ball.”

Plymouth Argyle: Ashby-Hammond, Palsson, Szucs, Galloway (Edwards 73), Wiredu (Paterson 46), Sorinola (Issaka 84), Amaechi, Boateng (Oseni 84), Mumba, Watts, Ibrahim. Unused substitutes: Baker, Benarous, Finn.

Barnsley: Cooper, de Gevigney, Roberts (Bland 43), Shepherd, Earl, Connell, Vickers (Barratt 68), Phillips, Yoganathan (Russell 58), Keillor-Dunn, McGoldrick (Kelly 68). Unused substitutes: Flavell, Cleary, Woodcock.