Barnsley's impressive £12m squad market value boost compared to QPR, Reading & more
The 2020/21 Championship regular season drew to a close a couple of weeks ago, following another high-octane campaign involving shock decisions, dramatic late winners, and stunning goals, consolidating the second-tier's reputation as one of football's most entertaining leagues.
Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the player valuations continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.
Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and squad promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.
Now the season has drawn to a close, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Barnsley's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other Championship side, and ranked them in order of percentage change, along with each club's most highly valued player.