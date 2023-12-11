Barnsley’s League One rivals Burton Albion have appointed former Coventry City coach Gary Mills as their new interim boss.

Mills was already on the books of Burton having served as first-team coach during the tenure of Dino Maamria. Maamria was axed at the weekend following a home defeat to Stevenage.

In a statement, Burton’s chairman Ben Robinson said: “It’s always a sad time when a manager leaves the club under these circumstances and we are disappointed that it didn’t work out as we had hoped with Dino Maamria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dino was with the club for three years as assistant manager and manager and we want to thank him for what he did last season, galvanising the team in January with the signings he made that moved us away from relegation.

Burton Albion have appointed a new interim mamager. Image: Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images

“I have asked Gary Mills to look after the first team on a caretaker basis while we decide the next best step forward for Burton Albion.”

As a player, Mills represented the likes of Lincoln City and Mansfield Town. He joined Burton in September having previously worked within Coventry’s academy.