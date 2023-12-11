Barnsley's League One rivals appoint ex-Coventry City and Lincoln City man as interim boss
Mills was already on the books of Burton having served as first-team coach during the tenure of Dino Maamria. Maamria was axed at the weekend following a home defeat to Stevenage.
In a statement, Burton’s chairman Ben Robinson said: “It’s always a sad time when a manager leaves the club under these circumstances and we are disappointed that it didn’t work out as we had hoped with Dino Maamria.
“Dino was with the club for three years as assistant manager and manager and we want to thank him for what he did last season, galvanising the team in January with the signings he made that moved us away from relegation.
“I have asked Gary Mills to look after the first team on a caretaker basis while we decide the next best step forward for Burton Albion.”
As a player, Mills represented the likes of Lincoln City and Mansfield Town. He joined Burton in September having previously worked within Coventry’s academy.
Burton sit 19th in the League One table and return to action this weekend, when they will make the trip to Oxford United. There has also been a change in the dugout at Oxford, who had Liam Manning plucked from them by Bristol City.