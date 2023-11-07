Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town’s Championship rivals Bristol City have unveiled Liam Manning as their new head coach.

The Robins recently axed Nigel Pearson and have turned to League One for his replacement.

Manning, formerly of Milton Keynes Dons and Lommel SK, has overseen an impressive start to the third tier season at Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has swapped the League One promotion race for a fresh start at Ashton Gate

Liam Manning is Bristol City's new head coach. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

He said: “This is a terrific opportunity and one that I’m really looking forward to. If you look at the vision of the club and where they want to get to and how they want to get there I think there is really good fit and alignment with my journey and where I want to get to.

“We are custodians and you have to respect and understand the past and the culture of the area that you’ve moved to and leave the club in a better state.

“We’ll be doing our upmost in terms of the day to day in putting really strong processes in place, getting emotionally invested in what we do and having that passion, that drive, that hunger to improve everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad