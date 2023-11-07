Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals appoint new head coach
The Robins recently axed Nigel Pearson and have turned to League One for his replacement.
Manning, formerly of Milton Keynes Dons and Lommel SK, has overseen an impressive start to the third tier season at Oxford United.
However, he has swapped the League One promotion race for a fresh start at Ashton Gate
He said: “This is a terrific opportunity and one that I’m really looking forward to. If you look at the vision of the club and where they want to get to and how they want to get there I think there is really good fit and alignment with my journey and where I want to get to.
“We are custodians and you have to respect and understand the past and the culture of the area that you’ve moved to and leave the club in a better state.
“We’ll be doing our upmost in terms of the day to day in putting really strong processes in place, getting emotionally invested in what we do and having that passion, that drive, that hunger to improve everything.
“You want players that you can coach and are mouldable and on an upward trajectory in their career. I think that brings certain behaviours in terms of drive, intensity and ambition which align with how we want to work.”