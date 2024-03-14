The state-of-the-art facility only opened five years ago but according to The Athletic, is set to be offloaded as part of Reading’s efforts to cut costs amid financial troubles. It comes as another bitter blow for long-suffering Reading fans, who have endured points deductions and off-field turbulence this season.

Located in picturesque woodlands, the training ground is located close to Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium but now looks set to be owned by a rival.

In a statement, protest group Sell Before We Dai claimed Reading are now on “life support”. Another section of their statement read: “Selling one of Reading’s key assets makes the club even less attractive to a new owner - and almost certainly scares off potential investors who were already having to contend with Yongge’s unpredictability, all while leaving more chaos for fans, players and staff to endure.”

The group are planning to stage a protest outside Wycombe’s Adams Park stadium and have invited Chairboys fans to join.

Fans have staged protests against Yongge’s ownership this season and a pitch invasion in January forced their game against Port Vale to be postponed. Last month, the club were hit with a two-point deduction, with a further two points suspended, for late payment of liabilities.