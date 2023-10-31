All Sections
Barnsley's League One rivals Reading served winding-up petition by HMRC over unpaid taxes

Barnsley’s League One rivals Reading have been served another winding-up petition by HMRC.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:09 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:09 GMT

The Royals have been served the petition over unpaid taxes.

It is the second time in four months Reading have been threatened with liquidation due to unresolved debts.

In total, it is the fifth winding-up petition the club have received.

Reading have been issued a winding-up petition. Image: Warren Little/Getty ImagesReading have been issued a winding-up petition. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Petitions can be resolved when a debt is paid or through the arrangement of a payment plan with HMRC.

However, if a resolution cannot be reached, businesses can go into administration.

Reading’s ownership has been the subject of intense controversy and there was a recent protest against owner Dai Yongge.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has been linked with a bid for the club, although the club is currently still in the hands of Yongge.

On the pitch, Reading have struggled since suffering relegation to League One.

Ex-Southampton boss Ruben Selles has overseen a dismal start to the season and the Royals currently sit rock-bottom of the third tier.

In August, they were hit with a one-point deduction for breaching EFL regulations.

