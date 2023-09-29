Barnsley's League One rivals set to appoint ex-Bristol Rovers and Port Vale boss as new manager
The Robins are currently being led on an interim basis by Kevin Russell after parting ways with Wade Elliott.
Celtic icon Scott Brown and Barnsley coach Martin Devaney were among the bookies favourites to take on the role, but Gloucestershire Live understand Clarke is being given the job.
Clarke has been without a club since April, when a miserable run of results cost him his job at Port Vale.
He was previously in charge of Walsall, who he joined after spells in charge of Salisbury City and Bristol Rovers.
A thorough interview process is said to have taken place this week, with Clarke emerging as the preferred candidate.
If he is indeed unveiled as Elliott’s successor, he will face the daunting task of lifting Cheltenham off the bottom of the League One table.