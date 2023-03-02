FEBRUARY was an uplifting month for Luke Thomas and March has the potential to be even more enriching for the fit-again Barnsley winger.

The Gloucestershire-born player made his long-awaited return from a broken leg in the recent 4-0 League One win at Cheltenham Town, in front of family and friends.

He was then afforded another cameo from the bench against old club Derby County at Oakwell in the Reds' similarly emphatic 4-1 weekend success and gloss arrived by way of a late goal.

A trip to another former side in Bristol Rovers is next up on Saturday, while Ipswich Town, where Thomas spent a previous loan stint, also face Barnsley on March 25 – a month when Michael Duff's side also host Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

BACK IN THE GAME: Barnsley's Luke Thomas is hoping to play a significant role in the final two months of the League One campaign Picture: Tony Johnson

Thomas said: "I am probably lucky in terms of what I am coming back into in terms of an exciting end to the season.

"That's lots of big games, especially in the next month or so and hopefully I can make the sort of impact I had at the start of the season and go one better and add more assists and goals."

Fully fit again, Thomas is also in a good place in terms of his mental health after some issues in previous seasons. During the second half of 2020-21 during his loan spell at Ipswich, football became an ordeal and he took time out away from the game for the benefit of his physical and mental well-being.

Tough times would follow last season in a separate loan spell in Bristol, but Thomas came through it with the support and understanding of family, friends and club staff, both at Rovers and Barnsley.

CLOSE TIES: Luke Thomas and fellow Barnsley player Herbie Kane share the household chores Picture: Tony Johnson

Thomas continued: "I think I have really settled now and it is the most settled since I have been here and it is my fourth year now.

"This year, it has felt like a home and it is down to the staff and the players. We are also really close in age and seem to be a tight-knit group and that's credit to Barnsley.

"There's loads of staff who have helped me – from the fitness team to the gaffer. Everyone really, there's always someone to talk to and the players as well.

"It's the only time I have ever been injured but happy, although I obviously wanted to be out there.

"But I guess that's down to the staff and the lads in keeping me involved as if I was still playing and then obviously I got the right time off that I needed. If you are going for promotion or in a relegation battle, spirit is the biggest thing you probably need and it's an advantage and we have certainly got that."

Thomas's friendship with fellow West Countryman Herbie Kane has been a particular help for the 24-year-old.

He added: "Me and Herbie are from a similar area back home and we just decided in pre-season that it would be better to live together and there's a bit more company for one another.

"We still go out and do our own thing now and again. But it's good to have someone there to watch the football with or go out for dinner or coffee.