Barnsley’s missed opportunities at QPR leave Markus Schopp frustrated

The visitors totally dominated a first half in which Dominik Frieser and Cauley Woodrow scored to put them in control of the game.

Rangers were so poor that Mark Warburton did not wait until half-time to make changes, withdrawing George Thomas and Andre Dozzell 10 minutes before the interval and sending on Albert Adomah and Dom Ball.

The hosts’ improved and Ilias Chair pulled a goal back with 14 minutes remaining before Charlie Austin’s stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point.

NOT ENOUGH: Dominik Frieser celebrates scoring Barnsley’s first goal against hosts’ QPR at Loftus Road. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The Reds were guilty of a number of missed chances to score a third goal, much to the frustration of their boss.

“After 35 minutes, this game was over,” Schopp said. “We’re still lacking quality with finishing because we created so many chances.

“Even at 2-0 up, we had chances and we didn’t do it. We were lacking and we were too naive at the end and didn’t know how to handle the situation.

“We started the second half not that bad but we made some mistakes and lost the ball too easily. We need a bit more experience in those situations.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp gives his team instructions at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

“We knew the second half would be tough but we had chances to score a third goal and, if you don’t score, then you can lose a game like this too.

“It’s all about having the right experience and intensity and knowing how to pass a period like this. We had moments to score again and didn’t and it was all about being naive in certain moments.

“The point feels like a defeat, to be honest. It was probably the best 50 minutes since I’ve been here and the lads did an awesome job.

“There were a lot of positives but still a lot of negatives that we have to improve on.

“The most important improvement is to handle a situation like this when we are 2-0 up away from home.”

By contrast, Warburton was understandably delighted with his team’s ability to dig themselves out of a hole, stating: “Around the pitch in the second half we were much better and could maybe have won the game.”

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, De Wijs (Dunne 46), Barbet, Thomas (Ball 36), Johansen, Dozzell (Adomah 36), Kakay, Willock, Chair, Austin. Unused substitutes: Archer,Kelman,Duke-Mckenna.

Barnsley: Collins, Sibbick, Helik, Kitching, Brittain, Palmer (Moon 60), Benson (Halme 81), Styles, Frieser, Woodrow, Oduor (Cole 69). Unused substitutes: Walton, Ben Williams, Adeboyejo, Thompson.