Barnsley's most valuable players - here's where Mads Andersen, Nicky Cadden, Luca Connell, Devante Cole, Liam Kitching and more rank
Barnsley’s youth-focused recruitment has ensured there is plenty of value within their squad.
A fire sale of prized assets is the last things Reds fans want to see but it will be of reassurance that the club has valuable talent on its books. That valuable talent may even be what pushes the club over the line in the quest for promotion to the Championship.
Here are the 11 most valuable players in Barnsley’s squad, using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values.
Page 1 of 3