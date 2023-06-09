All Sections
Barnsley's most valuable players - here's where Mads Andersen, Nicky Cadden, Luca Connell, Devante Cole, Liam Kitching and more rank

Barnsley’s youth-focused recruitment has ensured there is plenty of value within their squad.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 08:07 BST

A fire sale of prized assets is the last things Reds fans want to see but it will be of reassurance that the club has valuable talent on its books. That valuable talent may even be what pushes the club over the line in the quest for promotion to the Championship.

Here are the 11 most valuable players in Barnsley’s squad, using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values.

Value: €500,000

1. 11. Nicky Cadden

Value: €500,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €600,000

2. 10. Jon Russell

Value: €600,000 Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Value: €600,000

3. 9. Adam Phillips

Value: €600,000 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Value: €600,000

4. 8. Brad Collins

Value: €600,000 Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

