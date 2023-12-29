All Sections
Barnsley's most valuable players - where Luca Connell, Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and more rank

Barnsley fans will be hoping the Reds can cling on to key players in the January transfer window.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT

However, if key players do depart, it can be a comfort to know the club has pocketed a large fee. Fans are arguably at their most frustrated when players are prised away for minimal fees, or lost on free transfers.

The Oakwell faithful know all about this frustration, as influential captain Alex Mowatt left to join West Bromwich Albion in a free transfer in 2021.

Barnsley may sit outside the play-offs in League One but do have valuable assets on their books. Midfielder Luca Connell is widely considered to be among the division’s most talented players, while forward Devante Cole has been the subject of transfer speculation.

With the opening of the January window edging closer, here is a ranking of Barnsley’s most valuable players according to Transfermarkt data, excluding loanees.

Value: €150,000

1. 18. Fabio Jalo

Value: €150,000 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Value: €150,000
Value: €200,000

2. 17. Matty Wolfe

Value: €200,000 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Value: €200,000
Value: €200,000

3. 16. Barry Cotter

Value: €200,000 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Value: €200,000
Value: €275,000

4. 15. Josh Benson

Value: €275,000 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Value: €275,000
