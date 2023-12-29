Barnsley's most valuable players - where Luca Connell, Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and more rank
However, if key players do depart, it can be a comfort to know the club has pocketed a large fee. Fans are arguably at their most frustrated when players are prised away for minimal fees, or lost on free transfers.
The Oakwell faithful know all about this frustration, as influential captain Alex Mowatt left to join West Bromwich Albion in a free transfer in 2021.
Barnsley may sit outside the play-offs in League One but do have valuable assets on their books. Midfielder Luca Connell is widely considered to be among the division’s most talented players, while forward Devante Cole has been the subject of transfer speculation.
With the opening of the January window edging closer, here is a ranking of Barnsley’s most valuable players according to Transfermarkt data, excluding loanees.