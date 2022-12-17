Barnsley's Nicky Cadden being pushed to greater things by Michael Duff and his own dad

Win, lose or draw at home to Burton Albion on Saturday, Barnsley's Nicky Cadden will get a call from his dad picking holes in his performance.

Cadden's upbringing as the son of ex-Albion Rovers player Steve and twin of Hibernian defender Chris prepared him well for the demands at Oakwell, where manager Michael Duff converted him from a winger "who had it all his own way" to a wing-back.

As a Scot, not even the weather fazes him, training this week in T-shirt and shorts.

"My dad's my worst critic!" smiles the 26-year-old. "I always phone him after every game.

IMPROVING: Nicky Cadden is feeling the benefits of hard work at Barnsley

"He normally sets two screens up with my game and Chris's and tries to watch both. He still pinpoints everything and he's done his coaching badges as well.

“He always tells you what he thinks, no filter. I wouldn't have it any other way. I scored a hat-trick last year and he said, 'This is what you need to improve on.'"

Cadden has been pushed at Barnsley and six straight league and FA Cup wins with him in the XI suggest it is working.

"I've been working hard on the training field and the gaffer's helped me a lot,” says Cadden.

"He came in under-cooked and had a few niggles early on that stopped him getting into rhythm but he's shown a willingness to learn," says Duff.