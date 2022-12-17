Barnsley's Nicky Cadden being pushed to greater things by Michael Duff and his own dad

Cadden's upbringing as the son of ex-Albion Rovers player Steve and twin of Hibernian defender Chris prepared him well for the demands at Oakwell, where manager Michael Duff converted him from a winger "who had it all his own way" to a wing-back.
As a Scot, not even the weather fazes him, training this week in T-shirt and shorts.
"My dad's my worst critic!" smiles the 26-year-old. "I always phone him after every game.
"He normally sets two screens up with my game and Chris's and tries to watch both. He still pinpoints everything and he's done his coaching badges as well.
“He always tells you what he thinks, no filter. I wouldn't have it any other way. I scored a hat-trick last year and he said, 'This is what you need to improve on.'"
Cadden has been pushed at Barnsley and six straight league and FA Cup wins with him in the XI suggest it is working.
"I've been working hard on the training field and the gaffer's helped me a lot,” says Cadden.
"He came in under-cooked and had a few niggles early on that stopped him getting into rhythm but he's shown a willingness to learn," says Duff.
"At Forest Green he got asked to stay high and wide. He played every game last season and had it all his own way but he's worked out pretty quickly if you don't work hard every day you're going to find yourself out of the team."Luckily for him he got back in pretty quickly (Ziyad Larkeche was substituted for Cadden at half-time of his league debut) but it was almost a wake-up call."