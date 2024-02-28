All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Barnsley's predicted League One finish compared to rivals after Derby County and Bolton Wanderers twists

Barnsley’s promotion hopes were boosted last night (February 27) as Derby County and Bolton Wanderers fell to defeats.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:24 GMT

The Reds remain behind the Rams and the Trotters but the gap between the clubs was reduced by the results. Derby were toppled by Charlton Athletic on home soil while Bolton were beaten down the road at Wigan Athletic.

Both results intensified the drama near the top of League One as the season approaches an important stage. Barnsley have 16 games remaining and are well in contention for a return to the Championship.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Last season’s play-off heartbreak will still be fresh in the minds of many Barnsley fans, therefore creeping into an automatic promotion slot would be an ideal scenario.

However, competition is fierce and the Reds will need a strong end to the campaign to stand a chance. Following the latest midweek twists, here is the latest predicted League One table generated by BetVictor odds.

Here is the latest predicted League One table after midweek twists in the promotion race.

1. Predicted League One table

Here is the latest predicted League One table after midweek twists in the promotion race. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bottom four finish odds: 1/500

2. 24. Carlisle United

Bottom four finish odds: 1/500 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bottom four finish odds: 1/33

3. 23. Fleetwood Town

Bottom four finish odds: 1/33 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bottom four finish odds: 8/13

4. 22. Port Vale

Bottom four finish odds: 8/13 Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyDerby CountyLeague OneBolton WanderersBolton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.