The Reds remain behind the Rams and the Trotters but the gap between the clubs was reduced by the results. Derby were toppled by Charlton Athletic on home soil while Bolton were beaten down the road at Wigan Athletic.

Both results intensified the drama near the top of League One as the season approaches an important stage. Barnsley have 16 games remaining and are well in contention for a return to the Championship.

Last season’s play-off heartbreak will still be fresh in the minds of many Barnsley fans, therefore creeping into an automatic promotion slot would be an ideal scenario.

However, competition is fierce and the Reds will need a strong end to the campaign to stand a chance. Following the latest midweek twists, here is the latest predicted League One table generated by BetVictor odds.