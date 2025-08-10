Barnsley's stirring second-half comeback hints at narrative shift from last season - final word on dramatic win over Burton

Barnsley 3 Burton Albion 2 FRAUGHT, unsatisfactory, excruciating and downright atrocious on certain occasions.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most damning aspect of Barnsley’s eminently forgettable 2024-25 campaign was their capacity to royally screw things up in the second-half of matches, quite often at Oakwell.

Two games into the new season and it appears that the tide may, just may, be starting to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After managing to win despite going down to 10 men after 63 minutes at Plymouth seven days earlier, Barnsley lasted the course once again and drew second-half strength from adversity for different reasons.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Given the Reds’ dispiriting numbers after half-time in games last term – their concession of 56 goals was the most in English football – events on Saturday when they flipped things around by scoring three unanswered goals on the resumption, including a last-gasp winner, felt psychologically important for those players here in 24-25.

For one who wasn’t in David McGoldrick, it also possessed significance at the start of his Reds journey.

After failing to pay due care and attention in catching Burton's JJ McKiernan with a forearm to his head from an early corner and conceding a needless penalty – ill-advised as opposed to malicious – it looked likely that his home debut would be remembered solely for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, Conor Hourihane knows McGoldrick better than most. Instead of taking the safe option in bringing off the 37-year-old to save his legs after Barnsley had fought back from two goals down to level, he displayed a shrewd managerial antennae by keeping him on, thinking he still had a ‘moment’ in him. And so it gloriously came to pass on 93 minutes.

Barnsley summer recruit David McGoldrick, who netted a late winner against Burton on Saturday . Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

A workaholic, driven young head coach, Hourihane has impressively transformed the daily training environment and culture since arriving in early spring. Belatedly, he is now getting some fruits for his labours when it matters on a matchday.

For several reasons, it was easy to see why he said this was his proudest day yet as manager on an occasion when his family were there to witness it and the backing he received from the stands was unstinting.

It remains early days and the trick for Barnsley is not wasting this opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For that, they need to not only maintain their encouraging start to 2025-26, but have a stress-free finish to the summer window. Do that and they might be onto something again.

Equally, it is important not to gloss over what happened in the first period, which ensured Hourihane administered some choice words at half-time when his side trailed 2-0.

With Jack Shepherd and Marc Roberts absent, Mael de Gevigney and Josh Earl moved inside and didn’t cover themselves in glory, getting flustered by the presence of big Burton striker Jake Beesley, who netted their early spot-kick.

De Gevigney’s loose pass set the chain of events for Albion’s second, with McKiernan's pass sending Fabio Tavares clear. The initial mistake was compounded by Murphy Cooper hurtling out of goal in injudicious fashion. Taveres rounded the Reds keeper and netted with ease as Burton contemplated a first August away win in four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admirably, Barnsley’s followers kept with them, providing the fuel from the Pontefract Road end on the restart as the hosts attacked a near-deserted North Stand, minus 435 Burton fans tucked away in the corner. The hosts started to win battles and unsettle Burton. A fine first-time whipped finish from Oakwell debutant Caylan Vickers after a neat assist from Adam Phillips provided punters with something to sink their teeth into and crucially, there was no let-up.

Davis Keillor-Dunn showed striker’s instincts to restore parity, pilfering a rebound after Amissah parried Luca Connell’s first-timer.

It was on for Barnsley and they were further energised by a lively final-quarter cameo from substitute Reyes Cleary. He was involved in McGoldrick's winner, but not before Beesley almost won it for Burton minutes earlier. It was a rare scare on the restart for Barnsley in truth.

The final act saw Reyes find Phillips, whose radar-like cross from the right was buried by McGoldrick, close in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley: Cooper; Bland, De Gevigney, Earl, Ogbeta; Connell, Yoganathan (Kelly 72); Vickers (Cleary 72) , Phillips, Keillor-Dunn; McGoldrick (Russell 95). Substitutes unused: Flavell, Watson, Barratt, Woodcock.

Burton Albion: Amissah; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Sibbick; Lofthouse, Chauke (Gilligan 58), Webster, Williams (Akoto 87); McKiernan (Larsson 87), Tavares (Shade 71); Beesley. Substitutes unused: Isted, Sraha, Delap.