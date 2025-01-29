Barrow AFC 1 Doncaster Rovers 3: Molyneux at the double as Rovers go second in League Two on historic night

TEAMS who go onto have successful seasons have to do it on cold nights in Cumbria and Doncaster Rovers delivered this particular part of the bargain.

On an evening when the prize for victory was elevation to second spot in League Two, Rovers did just that.

The class on this occasion, not for the first time, came from two-goal Luke Molyneux, now up to a dozen goals for the campaign. His first to put his side 2-0 up moments after the visitors’ first was gift-wrapped, the second late on was a moment of quality.

Rovers are now up to seven away wins for the season, as many as they managed last term, and you have to go back to 1964-65 for the previous occasion they did the double over Barrow.

Holker Street, home of Barrow AFC, who welcomed Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday night. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Here, they were good value, even if they did make things a tad harder than was required.

Rovers also exclusively played all the passing, on-the-deck football in the first half. They were good value for a 2-0 lead, only to spoil things ahead of the break.

The inswinging set-piece deliveries from one-time Leeds United man Robbie Gotts - and also from one-time Huddersfield Town defender Ben Jackson - were the Bluebirds' chief weapon and it delivered ahead of the break when his far post caused consternation, more especially for keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Emile Acquah bundled in to give the hosts a lifeline.

It was the downer to an otherwise accomplished half from Doncaster, but they didn't heed Barrow's warnings from restarts.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Photo: Tony Johnson.

In open play, Doncaster looked what they are, a side chasing second spot on the night.

There was controversy early on when Molyneux went down after being caught at full pelt by home keeper Paul Farman, who raced out to challenge the Rovers man. Referee Seb Stockbridge was not interested in a potential penalty shout.

After being aggrieved and receiving treatment, Molyneux dusted himself down and was happier with developments later.

He contributed to their opener on 28 minutes and duly added the second straightaway.

A probing cross was headed back across goal by Owen Bailey and Joe Olowu was on hand to leather the ball home for his third of the campaign.

Moments after, an appalling attempted pass-back from Kyle Cameron was seized upon by Molyneux, who said ' thank you very much' before coolly netting his 11th of a bountiful 2024-25 after surging clear.

A third would have killed it, with Rovers looking the part. It didn't come, despite Barrow looking unconvincing at the back. The scoreline kept them interested and then Barrow got a lot more animated ahead of the break.

The corner count continued to stack up on the restart with Rovers’ predominantly young side handed a character examination.

The second half was more even with Bailey firing over for Doncaster, who were looking like they might need the insurance of a third goal or run the risk of an edgy finale and plenty of aerial stuff.

It almost came, with Olowu just failing to get a finishing touch to McGrath’s header.

Molyneux provided the class and calm, a deadly cross-shot.

Barrow: Farman; Duru (Newby 64), Vassell, Canavan, Cameron (Tiensia 64), Jackson; Spence, Williams, Gotts; Acquah, Smith (Mahoney 75). Substitutes unused: Stanway, Campbell, Foley, Pressley

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Crew (Kelly 62); Molyneux (Street 80), Ennis (Gibson 80), Clifton (Broadbent 61); Ironside (Sharp 80). Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Anderson, Street, Gibson, Sharp.

Referee: S Stocksbridge (Tyne and Wear)