Barrow and Hartlepool United target Pete Wild to leave FC Halifax Town

The 38-year-old has done an outstanding job at The Shay, having joined the club in the summer of 2019.

He took the club to the play-offs in 2021-22, with the Shaymen knocked out in Tuesday's eliminator against Chesterfield. Halifax also reached the play-offs in 2019-20 and narrowly missed out in the following season.

The Lancastrian has been linked with the vacant positions at EFL clubs Barrow and Hartlepool United.

Outgoing FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild. Picture: Marcus Branston.

In an open letter to fans, Wild said that he leaves the club 'with a heavy heart' having made the decision to pursue a fresh challenge.

He went onto write: "So why now. I am ambitious, I'm driven and I want to make the best of what can be a short career and I feel this is the right time to pass the baton onto the next man and strike while the iron is hot.