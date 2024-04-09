Barrow v Bradford City: Decision made on League Two fixture following pitch inspection
Graham Alexander’s side were due to visit the SO Legal Stadium, but a waterlogged pitch has forced a postponement. A pitch inspection was conducted at 11am following heavy rain and the surface was deemed unplayable.
A statement issued by the Bantams read: “This evening's scheduled trip to Barrow has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
“Heavy rainfall overnight meant for the necessity for match referee Ross Joyce to conduct an 11.00am inspection at Holker Street, with the surface deemed unplayable.
"All tickets and iFollow video match passes purchased for this fixture, and for the originally-scheduled fixture on Saturday February 24, will remain valid. Details on the rearranged date will follow in due course.”
The game had initially been scheduled to take place in February, although was postponed following an inspection. When the original fixture was called off, Bradford declared their intention to complain to the EFL.
