Two days before they welcome York City to a sold-out Racecourse Ground, Wrexham coaxed former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster out of retirement having already added Barrow striker Billy Waters as back-up to 39-goal Paul Mullin.

For a club fighting at the wrong end of the Conference in their first season back at this level, it could be intimidating but manager Michael Morton says it will inspire the Minstermen on Saturday.

Foster, who turns 40 next month, announced his retirement at the end of last season after a career which took him in Stoke City, Manchester United, Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion and Waford, as well as earning eight England caps.

Wrexham signed him on Thursday's deadline day, shortly before York loaned Danny Rowe from Chesterfield.

PEDIGREE: Ben Foster won eight England caps

"You just look at Ben Foster's career, he's a top keeper who's going to add value to their side," said Morton.

"But we don't fear who we play against, it's 22 players on the pitch and we've got focus on what we're doing. Their record speaks for himself.

"The main thing for us is making sure we put a good performance in,

"It's going to be a good crowd but you've got to enjoy this moments.

FORMER BANTAM: Danny Rowe had a spell at Bradford City

"We approach it like every other game, we haven't changed anything or built the game up. All we've done is prepare how we normally prepare.

"We've got to go and do what we can do.

"Everyone knows this team can put in great performances against the teams up and around there and I expect the same on Saturday."

On Mullin, who came off at Bromley on Saturday, Morton added: "You just look at his pedigree, where he was playing last season. You could see in the home game against us – that was the first time I'd seen him play live and his movement was tremendous, he's always asking questions of the centre-halves and probing the space and he's clinical in front of goal.

"Anyone with a forward like that is going to do well in this league."

Waters was far from surplus to requirements for League Two Barrow, having scored nine times for them this season. Two of his 22 league starts came this month and he has come off the bench 12 times.

But York have been able to sign a striker with even more non-league pedigree in Rowe.

The 34-year-old is best known in Yorkshire for his short time with Bradford City at the end of the 2020-21 season but he made his name with 193 goals at Fylde, including the Wembley winner in the 2019 FA Trophy final.

He returned on loan for the first half of this season, but was only able to make nine appearances before returning to the Spireites, for whom he had two substitute run-outs before going out again.

"Look at his pedigree," said Morton. "He scores goals everywhere he goes.

"I've spoken to a number of managers and coaches who've worked with him and they all said he's got mass talent and he's a good character.

"You could see it in training today (Thursday). He was on fire when we started the finishing practice.

"He's been a little bit unfortunate this season not to have played more but I've had a good conversation with him and I know the reasons why.