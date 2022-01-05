Ben Williams thanks Barnsley FC fans as Reds announce first January departure

Ben Williams, who has suffered injury issues in his last few seasons at Barnsley FC.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club in 2017, has joined the Robins for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2024.

Williams joined the Reds after leaving Blackburn Rovers' academy and featured 21 times in the club's 'Great Escape' campaign of 2019-20, having made 15 appearances in the promotion season of 2018-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serious knee injury unfortunately saw him miss the whole of last season and after a few appearances in the early part of the current campaign, Williams has not featured since October 2.

On his departure, Williams - who was out of contract in June - said: "I've really enjoyed my time at Barnsley and want to thank everyone who supported me and believed in me over the past four and a half years.

"There are plenty of happy memories I can look back on, particularly our promotion and great escape against all the odds.

"I am looking forward to starting an exciting new chapter in my career and would like to wish the club all the very best."

And on heading to Cheltenham, he continued: "Coming from Barnsley I've already experienced League One already. I'm looking forward to cracking on with the lads.