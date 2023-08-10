Benjamin Tetteh's departure gives Hull City space for 'exciting' addition

Benjamin Tetteh's disappointing Hull City career has been cut short by a move to Ligue 2 Metz, making space for an “exciting” addition.

The 26-year-old's departure is set to be followed by an addition coach Liam Rosenior says will change the mood of the club after consecutive 2-1 defeats to start the campaign.

There were high hopes for the centre-forward when he joined from Czech club Synot but, hampered by a hamstring injury in early September which kept him out for four months, he was only able to force his way into the Championship starting XI 10 times, with five substitute appearances which yielded just one goal, against West Bromwich Albion. He also picked up a red card, sent off at home to Sheffield United after a clash with Oli McBurnie.

A hamstring tear ended his season in March.

This summer Hull have loaned striker Liam Delap from Manchester City and unlike Tetteh, he has hit the ground running, scoring on his debut at Norwich City.

Aaron Connolly's loan from Brighton and Hove Albion has also been made permanent. Injuries to Tetteh, Connolly and Oscar Estupinan also saw No 10 Ozan Tufan impress further forwards as a centre-forward.

Tetteh's departure gives coach Roenior more scope in the transfer market and he has told fans to expect an exciting signing in the coming days.

Rosenior still wants five additions to the squad but the big outlay on Tetteh, Tufan, Estupinan and many more last summer has restricted what the Tigers are able to do under financial fair play rules.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Benjamin Tetteh (left) was unable to reach his potential at Hull City, with injuries a big problem

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, though, Rosenior was confident a big arrival was imminent.

"There is going to be some exciting news coming in the next few days, I can say that with a lot of certainty now, which is why I'm smiling," he said.