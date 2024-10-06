'Best we've played': Grant McCann purring as Doncaster Rovers brush aside Grimsby Town

Grant McCann felt Doncaster’s first-half display in the 3-0 win at Grimsby was the best his side have played this season.

Jordan Gibson led the way with a brace and Luke Molyneux was also on target before the break, with Grimsby defender Harvey Rodgers seeing red on the stroke of half-time.

That meant Doncaster had a man advantage for more than 45 minutes, but they were unable to add to their goal tally.

In the end, though, it did not detract from a thoroughly professional display as Rovers made it six wins from 10 games this season.

McCann said: “We played a team that has changed its identity and we knew they would be tough. We never gave them a chance to get going.

“It was a fast start from us, we controlled it and then scored a fantastic goal.

“It was an unbelievable bit of play from Luke Molyneux and then a tremendous goal from Jordan Gibson. That gave us the confidence to go on and control the first half. I thought it was the best we’ve played, in that first half, all season.

“That put us in command at half-time. We can’t be greedy, though.

“Three goals away from home is excellent and the message (at half-time) was to go and get more goals, but it’s not easy playing against 10 men.”

Grimsby: Smith, Cass, Rodgers, McJannett, Hume (Warren 46), McEachran, Svanthorsson (Gardner 46), Green (Carson 46), Khouri, Barrington (Obikwu 82), Rose (Pyke 62). Unused substitutes: Auton, Ainley.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry (Emmanuel 68), Bailey, McGrath, Fleming (Senior 68), Kelly (Close 74), Broadbent, Molyneux (Yeboah 82), Clifton, Gibson, Sharp (Ironside 74). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Sbarra.