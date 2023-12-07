All Sections
One of Yorkshire's most exciting young players will go up against one of the county's most reliable performers for the Championship player of the month award.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 7th Dec 2023

Hull City winger Jaden Philogene and Huddersfield Town centre-back Michal Helik both played vital roles for their teams in November, and both chipped in with important goals.

Philogene, a £5m signing from Aston Villa who has forced his way into the England Under-21 set-up since moving to East Yorkshire in the summer, added three goals to his tally last month, including an audacious backheel against Rotherham United.

As a central defender, former Barnsley player Helik's job is not to catch the eye but to be a reliable figure in a back three which conceded only three goals in the month, yet the Poland international is also the Terriers' top scorer, adding to his tally with the opening goal in victory over Sunderland.

STAR PERFORMER: Hull City winger Jaden PhilogeneSTAR PERFORMER: Hull City winger Jaden Philogene
The pair are competing with Southampton's Adam Armstrong and Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers when the winner of the award is announced at 6am on Friday.

Philogene and Helik are not Yorkshire's only hopefuls, with a White Rose manager shortlisted for the manager of the month prize too.

