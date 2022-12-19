Billy Sharp says Sheffield United have the Championship title in their sights

Billy Sharp says Sheffield United have the title in their sights after a sixth win in seven matches.

GOAL: Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

A 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic moved them to within three points of Championship leaders Burnley.

It was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested – at least until the latter stages they made harder for themselves by conceding to Wigan Athletic's Nathan Broadhead in the 65th minute.

John Egan's header from an eighth-minute corner was scant reward for a first half where despite having much less of the ball, they carried the far greater threat.

Sharp's second-half finish looked to have put his side on the way to an important three points but when Broadhead latched on a Wes Foderingham spill, that was suddenly thrust into doubt and the final stages were much less comfortable than the Blades would have liked.

Broadhead appeared to be in an offside position but Wigan were aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty minutes earlier.

The win keeps up the pressure on the Clarets, and Sharp says that is the main aim.

"We are trying to close the gap on Burnley," he insisted. "They played before us, credit to them they got the three points, so tonight was important to chase them.

"That's what we want, promotion is the main aim but we want to win the league."

Sharp's goal was important not only for his team, but for himself. He had not scored when the Championship went on hold for the World Cup, but has two goals in as many games since the resumption.

"I have been in and out of the team, and had to bide my time," said the experienced centre-forward.

"Everybody knows I love playing for Sheffield United, so whenever I play I want to score. When you score, you can go on a little run, so hopefully I can keep going.

"We had the break, which no-one really wanted. The World Cup was great, but we got our players back and we just want to kick on.

"We wanted to keep the momentum going. Disappointed not to get a clean sheet, but three points was the main thing.

"We need to keep grinding wins out, because they are important."

