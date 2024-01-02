Birmingham City appoint ex-Rotherham United and Blackpool man as caretaker boss following Wayne Rooney exit
Birmingham wielded the axe following a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United, which continued the club’s dismal run of form. Rooney was brought in to replace John Eustace but had overseen a sharp downturn in form.
A permanent replacement for the Premier League legend has not yet been announced, therefore Spooner has been temporarily handed the reins. He will be assisted by existing senior staff members.
A club statement issued by Birmingham read: “Birmingham City has today parted company with manager, Wayne Rooney, and first-team coach Carl Robinson.
“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.
“The club’s board and management are fully aligned and will continue to drive transformation and take bold steps to rebuild Birmingham City into the organisation its fans and community deserve.
“The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Wayne and Carl for all of their efforts. Professional development coach, Steve Spooner, will assume responsibility for men’s first-team matters on an interim basis.
"The remaining coaching staff will be required to continue with their duties to assist Spooner. No further comment will be made at this time.”
Spooner was a well-travelled midfielder in his playing days, representing the likes of Rotherham, York City, Chesterfield and Blackpool. He previously led Birmingham City as a caretaker in 2020, following the departure of Pep Clotet.
Birmingham’s CEO Garry Cook said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."