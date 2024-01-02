Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals Birmingham City confirm sacking of Wayne Rooney
Rooney was handed the reins in October, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He was drafted in to replace John Eustace, who has axed despite a promising start to the campaign.
Form has declined swiftly on Rooney’s watch and a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Year’s Day proved to the final straw for the Blues hierarchy. First-team coach Carl Robinson has also been relieved of his duties.
Steve Spooner, the club’s professional development coach, will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis with the assistance of existing senior staff.
Birmingham’s CEO Garry Cook said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.
“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."
Rooney departs with Birmingham sat 20th in the Championship table, six points above the relegation zone.