Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Birmingham City have sacked Wayne Rooney as their manager.

Rooney was handed the reins in October, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He was drafted in to replace John Eustace, who has axed despite a promising start to the campaign.

Form has declined swiftly on Rooney’s watch and a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Year’s Day proved to the final straw for the Blues hierarchy. First-team coach Carl Robinson has also been relieved of his duties.

Steve Spooner, the club’s professional development coach, will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis with the assistance of existing senior staff.

Wayne Rooney has been axed by Birmingham City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Birmingham’s CEO Garry Cook said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."