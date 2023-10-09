John Eustace has been axed as Birmingham City boss. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Speculation regarding his future had been rife, with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said to be in the frame to take the reins at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham have confirmed Eustace has left the club, with the announcement of his replacement expected in the coming days.

He departs with Birmingham sat sixth in the Championship table, one point behind Leeds United.

The club’s statement read: “It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club.

“With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with head coach, John Eustace.

“Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022.

“In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

“During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

“The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.