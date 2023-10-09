There could soon be another managerial change in the Championship, with reports suggesting there are huge doubts surrounding John Eustace’s position at Birmingham City.

There is doubt surrounding John Eustace's position at Birmingham City. Image: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

The Blues have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently sit narrowly behind Leeds United in the play-off picture.

Eustace has been linked with the vacancy at Rangers and Mail Online have claimed there are huge doubts surrounding his position.

The report claims Wayne Rooney, newly unemployed following his departure from DC United, is the clear frontrunner to succeed Eustace if he moves on.

Rooney’s last spell in England was at Derby County, who he led through choppy waters as financial issues plagued the club.

He left the Rams in June 2022 before taking the reins at DC.

Mail Online have stated the futures of both Eustace and Rooney are expected to become clearer in the early part of this week.

