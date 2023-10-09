'Huge doubts' surrounding managerial position at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals
The Blues have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently sit narrowly behind Leeds United in the play-off picture.
Eustace has been linked with the vacancy at Rangers and Mail Online have claimed there are huge doubts surrounding his position.
The report claims Wayne Rooney, newly unemployed following his departure from DC United, is the clear frontrunner to succeed Eustace if he moves on.
Rooney’s last spell in England was at Derby County, who he led through choppy waters as financial issues plagued the club.
He left the Rams in June 2022 before taking the reins at DC.
Mail Online have stated the futures of both Eustace and Rooney are expected to become clearer in the early part of this week.
If Eustace does vacate his role at Birmingham, it would be the third managerial exit in the second tier this season.
Sheffield Wednesday recently sacked Xisco Munoz and Huddersfield Town replaced Neil Warnock with Darren Moore.