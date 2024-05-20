Former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Gary Gardner is set to leave Birmingham City as a free agent.

The seasoned midfielder has had two loan spells in Yorkshire, the first of which was at Wednesday in 2014. He returned to South Yorkshire three years later, linking up with Barnsley and making 30 appearances for the Reds.

He is set to become available as a free agent, as Birmingham have confirmed he will not be penning fresh terms at St Andrew’s. His departure will end a six-year association with theBblues, one that began when he made the move across the city from bitter rivals Aston Villa.

Gardner has been released alongside four other senior players, including former Sheffield United loanee Scott Hogan.

Gary Gardner is leaving Birmingham City after six years at the club. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

In a statement, Birmingham said: “The club thanks each player for their efforts during their time at Blues and wishes them every success in their future career moves.”

Gardner’s time at St Andrew’s did not end on a high, instead ending with the Blues slipping out of the Championship on the final day of the regular season. They followed Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town into League One, while Sheffield Wednesday avoided the drop.