Town has been scheduled to visit Birmingham on the Saturday, but they have been informed by Blues officials that the club are unable to obtain stewards and medical cover for the date due to the Commonwealth Games, which is taking place in the city.

The game will now kick off on the Friday at 7.45pm - meaning that Town will start the season with back-to-back dates on a Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They kick off the new Championship season at home to Burnley in a televised fixture at the John Smith's Stadium next Friday.

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town.

It means that Town's first Saturday fixture of the 2022-23 campaign will be the home game with Stoke City on Saturday, August 13.

Town’s operations director Ann Hough said: “With the issues that Birmingham City have encountered, playing on the Friday evening is the best available solution for our first team.