Birmingham City 'turn down' deadline day bids for midfielder eyed by Leeds United and Sheffield United
The midfielder only joined the Blues in January, making the move to England from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his native South Korea.
He had previously piled his trade in Spain with Barcelona B, Peralada and Girona, and in Germany with Darmstadt 98.
The 27-year-old could not save Birmingham from relegation to League One but it appears he could have potentially had an immediate route back to the Championship.
According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, both Leeds and Sheffield United have eyed the midfielder during the summer window.
Birmingham are also said to have had their resolve tested by Championship clubs late on, although are understood to have turned down deadline day bids.
It is unclear who the bids were lodged by, although it may now be too late for the situation to change with the deadline fast-approaching.
Sheffield United have not made a deadline day signing at the time of writing but Leeds have added to their midfield, signing Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf.
