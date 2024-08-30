Birmingham City 'turn down' deadline day bids for midfielder eyed by Leeds United and Sheffield United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 22:01 BST
Leeds United and Sheffield United have both reportedly shown interest in Birmingham City’s Paik Seung-ho this summer.

The midfielder only joined the Blues in January, making the move to England from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his native South Korea.

He had previously piled his trade in Spain with Barcelona B, Peralada and Girona, and in Germany with Darmstadt 98.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 27-year-old could not save Birmingham from relegation to League One but it appears he could have potentially had an immediate route back to the Championship.

Leeds United and Sheffield United have reportedly shown interest in Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho.Leeds United and Sheffield United have reportedly shown interest in Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho.
Leeds United and Sheffield United have reportedly shown interest in Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, both Leeds and Sheffield United have eyed the midfielder during the summer window.

Birmingham are also said to have had their resolve tested by Championship clubs late on, although are understood to have turned down deadline day bids.

It is unclear who the bids were lodged by, although it may now be too late for the situation to change with the deadline fast-approaching.

Sheffield United have not made a deadline day signing at the time of writing but Leeds have added to their midfield, signing Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Related topics:Birmingham City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.