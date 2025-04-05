Birmingham City v Barnsley FC: Marc Roberts' message of support for Mael de Gevigney and what Reds must do on his St Andrew's return
The faux pas from the Frenchman - having a tough time of it of late - enabled Josh Magennis to fire a late winner for the Grecians as the Reds' Oakwell angst continued.
Roberts said: "It could be anyone, everyone has made mistakes this year. It's just unfortunate, it’s dropped on Mael really.
"He’s a good kid and one of those who does everything right and his attitude is class. He works his backside off. He will pick himself up.
"It’s just one of them; don’t let it happen again’. He’s obviously a bit younger and will learn from it and as long as he does, that's the main thing and doesn’t get caught in those positions again.
"I did it a couple of times when I was younger and no-one has not done it. It’s about picking yourself up and learning from it."
Roberts makes his first return to St Andrew's today following a seven-year association with Birmingham City.
The 34-year-old had no luck in the reverse fixture, coming off injured in early December when Barnsley were ahead before going onto lose 2-1, It was his final game of 2024.
For Barnsley to get anything against champions-elect Blues would represent a huge shock today and they certainly need the luck which deserted them at Oakwell.
Roberts, whose two children were born in Birmingham, added: "The first game was frustrating as we were looking to disrupt and upset them and I think we did.
"Then, unfortunately, I had to come off through injury. I don’t know what it is with Birmingham and injuries and then they got a bit of magic..
"We will be looking for a good high-intensity performance to try and disrupt them and you never know.”