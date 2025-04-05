Birmingham City v Barnsley FC: Marc Roberts' message of support for Mael de Gevigney and what Reds must do on his St Andrew's return

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 5th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
MARC ROBERTS is backing Barnsley defensive team-mate Mael de Gevigney to pick himself up from his game-defining mistake against Exeter City on Tuesday night.

The faux pas from the Frenchman - having a tough time of it of late - enabled Josh Magennis to fire a late winner for the Grecians as the Reds' Oakwell angst continued.

Roberts said: "It could be anyone, everyone has made mistakes this year. It's just unfortunate, it’s dropped on Mael really.

"He’s a good kid and one of those who does everything right and his attitude is class. He works his backside off. He will pick himself up.

Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Tony JohnsonBarnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Tony Johnson
Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Tony Johnson

"It’s just one of them; don’t let it happen again’. He’s obviously a bit younger and will learn from it and as long as he does, that's the main thing and doesn’t get caught in those positions again.

"I did it a couple of times when I was younger and no-one has not done it. It’s about picking yourself up and learning from it."

Roberts makes his first return to St Andrew's today following a seven-year association with Birmingham City.

The 34-year-old had no luck in the reverse fixture, coming off injured in early December when Barnsley were ahead before going onto lose 2-1, It was his final game of 2024.

Stalwart Barnsley centre-half Marc Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson.Stalwart Barnsley centre-half Marc Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Stalwart Barnsley centre-half Marc Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson.

For Barnsley to get anything against champions-elect Blues would represent a huge shock today and they certainly need the luck which deserted them at Oakwell.

Roberts, whose two children were born in Birmingham, added: "The first game was frustrating as we were looking to disrupt and upset them and I think we did.

"Then, unfortunately, I had to come off through injury. I don’t know what it is with Birmingham and injuries and then they got a bit of magic..

"We will be looking for a good high-intensity performance to try and disrupt them and you never know.”

