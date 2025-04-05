MARC ROBERTS is backing Barnsley defensive team-mate Mael de Gevigney to pick himself up from his game-defining mistake against Exeter City on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The faux pas from the Frenchman - having a tough time of it of late - enabled Josh Magennis to fire a late winner for the Grecians as the Reds' Oakwell angst continued.

Roberts said: "It could be anyone, everyone has made mistakes this year. It's just unfortunate, it’s dropped on Mael really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a good kid and one of those who does everything right and his attitude is class. He works his backside off. He will pick himself up.

Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Tony Johnson

"It’s just one of them; don’t let it happen again’. He’s obviously a bit younger and will learn from it and as long as he does, that's the main thing and doesn’t get caught in those positions again.

"I did it a couple of times when I was younger and no-one has not done it. It’s about picking yourself up and learning from it."

Roberts makes his first return to St Andrew's today following a seven-year association with Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old had no luck in the reverse fixture, coming off injured in early December when Barnsley were ahead before going onto lose 2-1, It was his final game of 2024.

Stalwart Barnsley centre-half Marc Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson.

For Barnsley to get anything against champions-elect Blues would represent a huge shock today and they certainly need the luck which deserted them at Oakwell.

Roberts, whose two children were born in Birmingham, added: "The first game was frustrating as we were looking to disrupt and upset them and I think we did.

"Then, unfortunately, I had to come off through injury. I don’t know what it is with Birmingham and injuries and then they got a bit of magic..