Birmingham City v Bradford City: Graham Alexander looking to feed off Wembley excitement
The Bantams will be outsiders against the strongest team in the lower divisions for a place in April's Football League Trophy final.
Birmingham City are where they should be in League One considering their resources – nine points clear at the top with a game in hand.
Their only loss since late November came at home to Newcastle United in the FA Cup, and they gave the Champions League chasers a good run for their money in losing 3-2.
But League Two Bradford are in a good run too, with only two defeats since the advent calendars opened.
And although there are plenty of City fans who will have nothing to do with the Trophy since Premier League academy sides were introduced in 2016, the excitement amongst the rest was audible when they won at League One Rotherham United in the last round.
“It’s brilliant when the supporters are singing about Wembley, as they were at Rotherham," said manager Graham Alexander, who took Salford City to the Covid-postponed 2020 final, but was sacked before it took place. "You know they are hoping about it and excited by it and that’s what we’re trying to create.”
Whilst Alexander wants his players to excited about the prospects of the club's first trip to Wembley since the 2017 League One play-off final defeat to Millwall, he wants the feeling to be a constant through their promotion push in the league too.
“The way we try to manage, every game is an opportunity to win," he says. “We don’t differentiate. I don’t know if it’s the way we are built.
“There shouldn’t be a different incentive when you put on a pair of boots.
“We have a great opportunity to play every three days. Why not give it everything you’ve got to win every single time?”
Tommy Leigh, George Lapslie, Tayo Adaramola, Michael Mellon and Brandon Khela are cup-tied, and Lewis Richards and Ciaran Kelly injured. On-loan Barnsley defender Jack Shepherd's suspension for a red card at Newport County will be served at home to Milton Keynes Dons in the league, with the Bantams not appealing the dismissal.