Birmingham City v Hull City: Lewie Coyle looking for Tigers to channel frustration

There was a lot of frustration around Hull City on Friday night. Lewis Coyle wants them to channel it into another FA Cup run on the 10th anniversary of the club's greatest.

Hull travel to Birmingham City for a second chance of doing what they believed they ought to have in the original third-round tie, and knock the Blues out.

The prize if they do is a trip to Leicester City's King Power Stadium, where they won in the league in September.

Failing to deliver the killer blow has been a bit of a theme for the Tigers of late, although that was by no means their only grievance from Friday's 2-1 defeat to Norwich City.

Aaron Connolly is "touch and go" to play in Tuesday's replay having had Angus Gunn run out of his goal and smash into him in the early stages of the Championship game. Ridiculously, a foul was given against the Hull forward, who could not continue.

When referee Andrew Kitchen followed that by only booking Dinitrios Giannoulis for smashing his elbow into Coyle's face – the same punishment he gave home players Ozan Tufan and Regan Slater when he suspected them of diving to try to win fouls – Hull felt pretty sore in more than just the literal sense.

There is perhaps something to say for stewing on their anger and directing it at Birmingham.

"It's sometimes hard to forget things when referees have a massive effect on games because their decisions lead to stuff," said Coyle, who has only recently been able to stop wearing a face mask.

"But we haven't got time to blame referees and reflect on refereeing decisions. We have another game on Tuesday and we need to channel our energy into winning that and kicking on so we have positive momentum to go into the game on Friday (against Sunderland in the Championship).

"It's a relentless schedule in the Champ and add the Cup in and it's more games but ultimately we're paid to be fit and available.

"It's another game of football for us to try and win to build some momentum to go back into the league (with). We want to win every game of football we go into."

There was talk after Friday’s game that Connolly had been concussed by Gunn, although Hull did not replace him with a concussion substitute. That ought to guarantee he cannot play on Tuesday but it appears a possibility.

"He took one hell of a whack so he's really sore,” said assistant manager Andy Dawson. “When I watch the tackle back he didn't half take a hit from the keeper and there's the force when he hits the floor."He didn't see the keeper coming so he takes the first hit and then he hits the ground really hard.”

Young players, led by goalscoring debutant Matty Jacob, featured prominently in the first game and with injuries mounting and Scott Twine expected to miss out ahead of a £2.5m move to Bristol City, Dawson warned the whole squad will have to be ready if called upon.

"We should have won the first game," reflected Rosenior. "The performance was very good, to make seven changes and give debuts to young players and for us to perform the way we did was really positive but we should have won the game.

"I saw more of a spring in the step of Andy Smith, Matty Jacob, Harry Vaughan – they've grown a couple of inches in training and Harry needs that, to be fair to him.

"It gives them confidence and that's really important.

"It's a nice easy draw away from home if we win but just getting through each round is the biggest incentive. I want to go on a run but Tony Mowbray's an outstanding manager and an even more outstanding guy so we know it's going to be a difficult game."

Nobody needs to tell Rosenior the value of the FA Cup having played in his and Hull’s only FA Cup final in 2014.

Players not registered for the first game cannot play in the replay, making Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho unable to follow up an encouraging debut.

Of course that does not apply to managers, so Birmingham will be under the direction of a new boss in the form of Middlesbrough legend Mowbray.

Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is on the verge of a loan move away but as of Monday morning was still training with the Tigers and available for selection. Rosenior said on Friday the club is looking to recruit in that position.

Twine has spent the first half of the season on loan from Burnley, playing in his preferred position in the hole or wide. Carvalho's arrival pushes him backing in the pecking order for the former and the Tigers are looking to strike another loan deal with the Clarets for Manuel Benson, a more natural winger.