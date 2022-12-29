LIAM ROSENIOR is an astute coach, so it should not come as a surprise he hit the nail on the head with regards to what his job is at Hull City.

"My biggest thing at the moment is I've got good ingredients, it's finding the right recipe," he says ahead of his side's final game of 2022, at Birmingham City in the Championship.

With a rich, ambitious and impatient owner, the Tigers hoovered up a lot of talent in the summer.

But building successful teams is about more than just that, which is why Hull are fighting relegation.

Perhaps the most telling indication is this: Hull signed 16 players in the summer, yet only five made the Boxing Day XI against Blackpool.

Part of that is down to injuries – too many joined in poor condition – but a lot is about finding the right mix. New ingredients will be added in January – no more than four – but as importantly, the sieve will remove a few too.

"I've been asked about Ozan (Tufan) and (Dogukan) Sinik – they're great players but it's not just about being good players, it's about the team being the best team it can be," said Rosenior of two of his most talented but not his most used players.

"That's one of the hardest challenges coming in halfway through a season (he arrived in November), to try and mould the players into the way you want to play. I'm getting a better understanding every day of the players and hopefully you'll see that against Birmingham."

WINNING BLEND: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

To play his way, Rosenior needs players brave on the ball, and he has them. He needs energetic players happy to run both ways – he has some but not enough. And he needs tactical intelligence. He could use more Regan Slaters.

They, in turn, have to have a clear idea what they are doing. For this coach, that is the easy part.

"To get success at any football club you need a clear style of play, whatever it is," insists Rosenior.

Players will be signed in January to fit that identity, but not many.

TACTICAL INTELIGENCE: Hull City's Regan Slater

"I'm happy with 80 per cent of the group," explains Rosenior. "Once they get used to the way I work we'll see an improvement in the group we've already got, so (he plans to sign) a maximum three, possibly four.

"We're very close to a target we identified a long time ago. It's not done yet but I'm really confident we'll get the first signing or maybe two in as quickly as possible."

Rosenior has pushed Sheffield United academy product Slater into a more advanced midfield role to great effect.

"Regan's been probably one of the brightest spots, if not the brightest spot, since I came in," he says. "He's got a lot to learn but he is tactically so bright, so intelligent, he knits our team together with the way we press and our in-possession game.

"He could end up playing in the Premier League. it's my job to make that happen here with us."

Right-back Lewie Coyle is a doubt, having injured his foot making a tremendous penalty-area tackle on Jake Beesley on Monday. Benjamin Tetteh is a couple of weeks away from match-fitness.

Last six games: Birmingham City LWDLDW; Hull City DDDLWD

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire)

