Birmingham City v Hull City: Sergej Jakirovic on six-match Championship aim and seeing another side to Oli McBurnie

AFTER the next block of fixtures before the final international break of 2025, Hull City will have played 18 Championship matches.

That number is the exact amount of league games which Tim Walter took charge of during his troubled time in East Yorkshire last season before the axe arrived ahead of the winter grind.

Like Walter, Sergej Jakirovic has taken 12 points from nine league appointments in his maiden campaign in English football. But barring the Tigers' form going off a cliff in the next six games between now and November 8, he is on much firmer ground.

In the next half dozen matches, the Bosnian wants to see more of the discipline - not in terms of behaviour but from a tactical perspective - which was showcased in the victory over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United last time out.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Do that on a regular basis in the coming weeks and there's a fair chance that City's season should start to come together quite nicely. A first away win of the campaign - the Tigers head to St Andrew's today - would be another box ticked in that regard.

On what he wants to witness, Jakirovic said: "Stability and more discipline.

"If we continue like this, (alongside) with our intensity and football style - of course, we can always fix some moments of the play - it's very important they listen and follow how we train during the week and present it on a match-day.

"We had tactical discipline (against Sheffield United) and when I watched it on the TV (afterwards), we controlled everything. I liked our fighting spirit."

Hull City striker and ex-Sheffield United frontman Oli McBurnie has been in excellent form of late. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The game saw Oli McBurnie fail to find the net - after a bountiful haul of five goals in his previous four matches - but despite drawing a blank against his old club, Jakirovic's coaching eye was drawn towards other aspects of his performance which also assume a fair bit of importance in the weeks ahead.

Namely, his ability to lead the line and not just be a goalscorer.

He continued: "He is very important for us.

"He tried to press the defensive line and sometimes, he dropped on the number ten to take the ball and maybe take the foul, to give us a bit of a rest without the ball.