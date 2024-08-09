Bittersweet emotions for Hull City boss as news of new signing is tempered by injury setback

IT has been a bittersweet past 24 hours for Hull City chief Tim Walter.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The positive aspect saw the Tigers add a much-needed new goalkeeping option in the shape of former Switzerland under-21 custodian Anthony Racioppi, who has joined from Young Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was tempered by the news that winger Ryan Longman, who impressed in pre-season, must undergo shoulder surgery after suffering a nasty injury in the recent friendly with Reading - when he dislocated his shoulder.

Walter, speaking ahead of his first league game at the helm against visiting Bristol City on Saturday, said: "I'm really unhappy and really angry and I'm really feeling with Ryan because he has a shoulder and he needs surgery.

Hull City head coach Tim Walter. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"That's maybe one point which is really sad for us, and I'm really angry about it, but that's football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a longer time, I don't know the time that he will be out for, but it would be a longer term."

Abdus Omur, Lewie Coyle and Oscar Estupinan are available for this weekend, as is Racioppi, who will be competing for goalkeeping duties with Ivor Pandur, still yet to make his debut despite signing in January.

Walter, who will hand one keeper a first start against the Robins, said: "He (Racioppi) could (start), everybody could who is here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's also good for Ivor (Pandur) because he needs to challenge him and it's an open fight, and it's good for them to bring them to a higher level and that's all you need in the squad.

"You need the challenge between the teammates to improve yourself to develop and that's very important to have it soon in our squad and maybe this is one key point."