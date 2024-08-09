Bittersweet emotions for Hull City boss as news of new signing is tempered by injury setback
The positive aspect saw the Tigers add a much-needed new goalkeeping option in the shape of former Switzerland under-21 custodian Anthony Racioppi, who has joined from Young Boys.
It was tempered by the news that winger Ryan Longman, who impressed in pre-season, must undergo shoulder surgery after suffering a nasty injury in the recent friendly with Reading - when he dislocated his shoulder.
Walter, speaking ahead of his first league game at the helm against visiting Bristol City on Saturday, said: "I'm really unhappy and really angry and I'm really feeling with Ryan because he has a shoulder and he needs surgery.
"That's maybe one point which is really sad for us, and I'm really angry about it, but that's football.
"It's a longer time, I don't know the time that he will be out for, but it would be a longer term."
Abdus Omur, Lewie Coyle and Oscar Estupinan are available for this weekend, as is Racioppi, who will be competing for goalkeeping duties with Ivor Pandur, still yet to make his debut despite signing in January.
Walter, who will hand one keeper a first start against the Robins, said: "He (Racioppi) could (start), everybody could who is here.
"It's also good for Ivor (Pandur) because he needs to challenge him and it's an open fight, and it's good for them to bring them to a higher level and that's all you need in the squad.
"You need the challenge between the teammates to improve yourself to develop and that's very important to have it soon in our squad and maybe this is one key point."
Racioppi, 25, has signed a three-year deal, with a club option of a further year, to become the Tigers’ fourth summer recruit.