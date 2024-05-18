Blackburn Rovers have confirmed they are in discussions with the representatives of former Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck.

Fleck joined Blackburn in January, leaving Sheffield United in the dying embers of the winter window. He penned a short-term deal at Ewood Park, running until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Blackburn have published their retained list and although Fleck is out of contract, the club have not announced his departure. They have instead confirmed they are talking to Fleck’s representatives as they look to come to an agreement over the Scotland international’s future.

The club are also speaking to defender Kyle McFadzean, who like Fleck, joined on a short-term deal. Although talks are taking place, Blackburn have insisted both are entitled to explore opportunities elsewhere.

The club said: “Rovers are in ongoing discussions with the representatives of Kyle McFadzean and John Fleck, who both joined the club during the January transfer window on short-term deals from Coventry City and Sheffield United respectively, however both players are entitled to explore other options.”

After three games on the Rovers bench, Fleck was handed his debut against Preston North End in February. However, he was forced off with an injury in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking after the injury blow, Rovers boss John Eustace told the club’s website: "To lose him for the rest of the season is going to be a real shame. The first 15 minutes against Preston, I think his experience was there for all to see and I thought the way we started the game with him in there was exceptional.

"He's going to be a big loss because him and Kyle [McFadzean] have come in to help us. I spoke to Flecky and he can't wait to get around the lads and help off the pitch."