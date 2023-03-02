Blackburn Rovers loanee James Brown eyeing promotion with Doncaster Rovers

James Brown has two objectives during his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers – play as many minutes as possible and help the South Yorkshire club return to League One.

The 24-year-old defender made the move across the Irish Sea from Drogheda United before earning a professional deal at Blackburn Rovers in January 2022 following a successful trial spell.

He made his Championship debut at the end of last season and spent the first part of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Rovers’ League Two rivals Stockport County.

He made his debut for Doncaster in their 4-1 defeat at Mansfield last weekend which left them five points adrift of the top seven. With 20 games remaining, Brown is hoping to put a promotion on his CV before returning to Blackburn.

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Tyler Roberts of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by James Brown of Stockport County during the Papa John's Trophy match between Stockport County and Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 at Edgeley Park on September 20, 2022 in Stockport, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“To play as many games as possible and promotion,” responded Brown when asked what his ambitions were with Doncaster.

"This club does not belong in League Two, it belongs higher.”

Brown played 22 times for Stockport before returning to Blackburn. He is hoping to offer plenty of attacking threat from right wing-back and is eager to give the Doncaster fans a response against Hartlepool United on Saturday following last week’s disappointing loss against Mansfield.

"I played over 20 games for Stockport, and when I went back to Blackburn I was playing Under-23s games to stay fit,” he continued.

"I am feeling ready, I am feeling sharp. Attacking wise, I can cross the ball and create chances.

"With a back five, there is plenty of support there. You have to do your bit at both ends, I possibly could have defended situations better last week."

He added: "The goal is to play at Blackburn, they said I need minutes in English football and that is the end goal.”

Brown’s arrival last month has come at a suitable time for Doncaster after versatile defender Ollie Younger suffered a setback on his return from a hamstring problem, which has kept him out of action for the entire season.