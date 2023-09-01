All Sections
Blackburn Rovers 'open' to allowing Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City-linked midfielder to leave on loan

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly open to allowing Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder John Buckley to leave on loan.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:22 BST

According to The Star, the Owls are keen on the 23-year-old but are not alone in their interest.

Hull City are among the clubs said to be interested, as are Sunderland and Millwall.

The report claims Blackburn are open to the idea of sanctioning a temporary move for Buckley, who has made just one cameo appearance in the Championship this season.

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly open to allowing Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder John Buckley to leave on loan. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesBlackburn Rovers are reportedly open to allowing Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder John Buckley to leave on loan. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
A product of the Blackburn academy, a loan switch would see Buckley make his first ever move away from Ewood Park.

It is understood he has not travelled with the Blackburn squad to Plymouth Argyle ahead of this weekend’s clash between the clubs, suggesting a departure may be on the cards.

Midfield appears to be a priority when it comes to deadline day recruitment for the Owls, who have also been linked with Newcastle United duo Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden.

