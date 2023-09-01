Blackburn Rovers are reportedly open to allowing Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder John Buckley to leave on loan.

According to The Star, the Owls are keen on the 23-year-old but are not alone in their interest.

Hull City are among the clubs said to be interested, as are Sunderland and Millwall.

The report claims Blackburn are open to the idea of sanctioning a temporary move for Buckley, who has made just one cameo appearance in the Championship this season.

A product of the Blackburn academy, a loan switch would see Buckley make his first ever move away from Ewood Park.

It is understood he has not travelled with the Blackburn squad to Plymouth Argyle ahead of this weekend’s clash between the clubs, suggesting a departure may be on the cards.