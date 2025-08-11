Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City: Graham Alexander tells Bantams to 'showcase' talents

Bradford City's players have been told to "showcase" themselves as they face Championship opposition in the League Cup first round.

The League One Bantams are at former Barnsley coach Valerien Ismael's Blackburn Rovers, and manager Graham Alexander insists they will not be heading to Ewood Park simply to make up the numbers against the former Premier League champions.

"I always see a game of football as an opportunity for us to showcase ourselves as professionals and people, our great club," he said.

"We have to compete at a high level to validate all of that sort of stuff.

"I'm sure we'll have good numbers following us across the hills. It's an exciting game for us, it's a break from the norm of the league and we don’t very often get to play against Championship teams.

"I think everyone's looking forward to the challenge but the only way you feel good about yourself afterwards is if you compete at your best level and give it your best shot.

"I've got every confidence the players will do that."

The Bantams have started their league campaign with a win and a draw, whereas Rovers lost their opener at West Bromwich Albion.

So whilst Bradford will not be taking their hosts lightly, they believe they can pull off a shock.

"It'll be an extremely difficult one," cautioned Alexander.

"We saw the level of game we played against Middlesbrough (in a pre-season friendly) two weeks ago, how much work we had to put into that game to compete and play well and win.

"I don't see Tuesday's game being any different.

"They're an ex-Premier League club with a fantastic squad and everything like that so the challenge will be there but the players are up for it, they're looking forward to the game.

"We never going into any game feeling second best about ourselves but we know what the challenge is and it's going to be a tough one.

“People from the outside will be expecting the Championship side to win at home. But from our point of view, we’ve got to go there with the mindset and belief that we can win the game.

“Everyone in the dressing room will have that.”