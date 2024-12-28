RUBEN SELLES is convinced his Hull City players are better than the Championship table suggests, but his job is to make them believe that as injuries continue to batter the Tigers.

Hull came out of the relegation zone with a first win in 14 matches in the final game before Christmas, but they travel to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday back in it after their Boxing Day defeat at Preston North End.

It shows how fragile self-belief is, but so too are bodies after Charlie Hughes was ruled out for up to two months with the latest injury in a squad which has suffered plenty.

The Tigers are hopeful a busy transfer window can provide a shot in the arm, but Selles is not waiting for that to try to boost confidence.

INJURY BLOW: Hull City's Charlie Hughes

"I think there are a lot of good players in the building, players that can do great things," said the Spaniard, who will be taking charge of his fifth Hull match on Sunday having won one, drawn one and lost two so far.

"When you work in a team you need to find that connection, and that usually comes through football.

"They've all proved in their careers they can do things, now we need to prove it as a team.

"When we're building confidence, that doesn't mean we talk to them about how they are no good, we talk to them about the things they are (good at), and we ask them to do things they have already done in their previous clubs or at this club previously.

CONFIDENCE: Hull City coach Ruben Selles

"Then we try to very clear in telling them what we want so if things are not happening this way, we know exactly why that is.

"All of them are capable of carrying out our ideas, and all of them get a clear and honest message from me, including the players who are playing less.

"We try to make people confident by doing the things they know how to do, not by telling them how good they are.

"We can compete and I think we know each other much better (now). We have really put in some foundations and basics that we can use for the coming games."

It begs the question why if they are so good, they were bottom of the table when Selles took charge.

"I think that should be private for me to analyse but nobody comes to a club trying to fail or trying to make people unhappy but sometimes things happen, this is football," he said. "That is why clubs change managers or players. But it's not for me to judge."

Certainly injuries are not helping, with centre-back Hughes expected to be out for six to eight weeks. Hull rarely need much encouragement to dip into the transfer market but with wingers Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi out for the season, they will certainly be active next month – and hopefully quicker than in the summer.

Talks are already well underway to loan an un-named Premier League player, the first of what Hull hope will be four signings. Financial fair play restrictions mean they want to balance the books by moving on six.

Explaining Hughes' injury, Selles said: "A couple of days ago, we finished the training, he felt fine, and he was going to take a shower, and then when he finished, he felt a little bit of tightness in his hamstring. We found a hamstring injury there that is going to be between six and eight weeks.

"We know that situations happen in football."