Blackpool 0 Rotherham United 0: Millers get a decent result - pity they need some great ones

The reaction at full-time said it all - Blackpool's fans booed their players off, the Rotherham United fans greeted their players with polite applause.

The Millers had tip-toed in the right direction by the seaside when what they needed was a tide-turing performance.

Rotherham ended a run of three defeats in all competitions with their first League One clean sheet since the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town on January 4.

Perhaps it justified the initial decision decision to go to a back five, but draws at Blackpool are nothing special as the weary home crowd indicated.

BRIGHT MOMENTS: Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Nobody has more League One draws than Steve Bruce's Blackpool, who have shared the points 14 times in the league this season. Having left themselves needing snookers in a promotion push that has never really got going, Rotherham need something more special than that.

It was not that Rotherham did not try to win - by the end they were back to their familiar diamond shape of recent times putting the hosts under pressure - but they were simply not good enough to break through in a very lower-mid-table game where goalmouth incident way exceeded goalmouth threat.

With Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera to the fore, Rotherham's new-look back five was tested out in the opening quarter of the game before the Millers grew into the contest.

Silvera cut inside Joe Rafferty in the 11th minute but Cameron Humphreys, back in a more normal position for him after a successful stint as the midfield anchorman, made an important block.

MIXED DAY: Hakeem Odoffin created a Blackpool chance with a poor header, but forced a rare save with a good one (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Hakeem Odoffin's tackle on Ashley Fletcher was even better, nicking the ball expertly off the former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough striker's toes as Silvera threatened to thread him through having dropped into the hole.

In between time CJ Hamilton headed a very deep Silvera cross wide.

Odoffin was fortunate not to be punished for a poor header in the 22nd minute when Silvera missed the target.

At that stage all Rotherham had offered in between was a nice move which saw Sam Nombe pick out Pelly Ruddock-Mpanza but Jordan Hugill's attempt was smothered by Odeluga Offiah.

BACK AT THE BACK: Cameron Humphreys (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

But a break in play for treatment to a Blackpool player - or perhaps whatever the coaches said to the Millers during it - seemed to sort the visitors out.

Nombe did well to get on the end of a long ball he was second favourite for, and forced Harry Tyrer to concede a corner from it. The goalkeeper then had to save Odoffin's header when it came on.

Blackpool responded.

Dillon Phillips came out of his area to deny Jake Beesley but left an open goal Albie Morgan could not find, then Silvera ballooned wide after starting the attacking with a raking pass.

Fletcher teed Olly Casey up with a backheel and his shot deflected for a corner Jake Beesley could not put away despite two attempts.

But there was more to Rotherham's play now, and Ruddock-Mpanza released Reece James for a low cross the goalkeeper cut out.

Joe Powell won the ball and when Rotherham worked it out to Rafferty, Hugill was able to force a save from the high cross.

Liam Kelly, making his first start of 2025 with Humphrey's positional switch, ended the half by forcing a good save from Tyrer.

Half-time did not disrupt Rotherham's flow like the injury had Blackpool's, Offiah having to stick out a boot to stop a Nombe shot which looked to be goalbound.

Denied a clear look at a Pwell cross, Hugill was only able to put it onto the roof of the net.

Bruce responded with a triple substitution and one of those he brought on, Rob Apter, quickly became the most dangerous man on the pitch, twisting his way through on Blackpool's right with his first major involvement. When Odoffin intercepted, the fans behind the goal thought he had rippled the net from the other side.

James had a ball nicked away from him by Casey as he prepared to shoot at a corner and within the blink of an eye Phillips was getting down to save from Apter. A minute later the winger whipped a good ball in no one got on the end of.

Evansm who had seen Ruddock-Mpanza force a save in between those moments, played his hand next, although with only two experienced outfielders on the bench, it was not a strong one.

He reverted to a diamond midfield, and his side soon looked better for it.

Hugill produced a terrible miskick when he ran across the near post to Nombe's delivery but efforts from Powell and a beautifully-struck effort by Ruddock Mpanza forced good saves.

Phillips had to make one too in stoppage time, from a Lee Evans shot he saw late on.

A draw was a decent point from Rotherham. They need more than decent.

Blackpool: Tyrer; Offiah, Casey, Baggott, Husband; Morgan, Casey (Gabriel 35); Hamilton (Apter 58), Fletcher (Ennis 58), Silvera (Coulson 90), Beesley (Evans 58).

Unused substitutes: O'Donnell, Finnigan.

Rotherham United: Phillips; Rafferty, Odoffin, Humphreys, Jules, James; Mpanzu, Kelly (Sibley 78), Powell; Nombe, Hugill (Green 90).

Unused substitutes: Dawson, Holmes, Hatton, Duncan, Gardner.