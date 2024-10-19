Blackpool 1 Barnsley 2: Marc Roberts the hero as Reds secure away win

A dramatic stoppage-time winner from Marc Roberts saw Barnsley grab the three points with a 2-1 win at Blackpool.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis Keillor-Dunn gave the visitors the lead on 28 minutes but Blackpool – without boss Steve Bruce due to personal reasons – levelled midway through the second half thanks to Olly Casey.

However, two minutes into added time Tykes centre-back Roberts got on the end of Luca Connell’s corner to secure victory for Darrell Clarke’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Roberts was on target for Barnsley. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Three minutes after seeing his ambitious 30-yard lob tipped over the bar by Harry Tyrer, Barnsley midfielder Keillor-Dunn gave his side the lead when he jinked inside the box before whipping a shot into the bottom corner.

First-half chances for Lee Evans and Albie Morgan could not be converted for Blackpool but they did equalize on 68 minutes when Evans’ free-kick was flicked on by Casey to pull the Seasiders level.