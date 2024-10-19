Blackpool 1 Barnsley 2: Marc Roberts the hero as Reds secure away win
Davis Keillor-Dunn gave the visitors the lead on 28 minutes but Blackpool – without boss Steve Bruce due to personal reasons – levelled midway through the second half thanks to Olly Casey.
However, two minutes into added time Tykes centre-back Roberts got on the end of Luca Connell’s corner to secure victory for Darrell Clarke’s men.
Three minutes after seeing his ambitious 30-yard lob tipped over the bar by Harry Tyrer, Barnsley midfielder Keillor-Dunn gave his side the lead when he jinked inside the box before whipping a shot into the bottom corner.
First-half chances for Lee Evans and Albie Morgan could not be converted for Blackpool but they did equalize on 68 minutes when Evans’ free-kick was flicked on by Casey to pull the Seasiders level.
The lively Evans saw a free kick fly just over the bar on 88 minutes as Blackpool pushed for a winner, but victory was to go the way of Barnsley after Roberts headed home his third goal of the season from a corner.
